Friday, January 6

Portland’s First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown tonight, and among the highlights is the inaugural exhibition at Border Patrol (142 High St., Suite 309). Now Burning is a group show of artful incense holders by makers from the East and West coasts. The opening reception is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the show continues through March 3. border-patrol.net. Also dig the aural works of art spun by local DJs mosart212 and 32french at the sixth anniversary bash for The Thirsty Pig (37 Exchange St., Portland) at 6 p.m. Free. 773-2469. thirstypigportland.com.