The new feature by acclaimed nature documentarians Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud is The Seasons , a gorgeous exploration of life in Europe’s ancient forests. It shows Jan. 3 through Jan. 8 (today at 2 p.m.) at Frontier (14 Maine St., Fort Andross, Brunswick) Tix: $6-$8. 725-5222. explorefrontier.com.

