Monday, January 2

The highly anticipated new film by writer/director Lucile Hadzihalilovic, Evolution, is a mesmerizing mind-fuck of a thriller about a seaside village solely populated by pre-teen boys and the women who may or may not be trying to kill them. It shows at SPACE Gallery (538 Congress St., Portland) at 7 p.m. Tix: $8 (in French, with subtitles). 828-5600. space538.org.