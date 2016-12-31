Saturday, December 31

It’s been awhile since Maine’s favorite alt-country act, The Mallett Brothers Band, played a show here in the big city, and they’ll mark the passage of time with a big New Year’s Eve gig at Portland House of Music (25 Temple St.) at 9:30 p.m. Tix: $20-$25 (21+). 805-0134. portlandhouseofmusic.com. Meanwhile, at the State Theatre (142 High St., Portland), cross-cultural vocal sensation Matisyahu puts the Zion back in dancehall reggae, with Portland ska-rock favorites Rustic Overtones and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin opening at 9 p.m. Tix: $20-$35 (all ages). 800-745-3000. statetheatreportland.com.