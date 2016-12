Thursday, December 22

The Maine funk-rock band Skosh is billing its gig tonight at Portland House of Music (25 Temple St.) as “a holiday party to remember,” but given the booze-fueled bacchanals they’re known to throw, it’s quite possible you won’t have a clear recollection of this event. Starts at 9 p.m. Tix: $5-$7 (21+). 805-0134. portlandhouseofmusic.com.